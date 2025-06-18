Coach Perspective Consultants Launches Mentorship Program To Redefine The Hockey Family Advisor Role

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Backed by 36+ years of NCAA coaching experience, the new service prioritizes development, perspective, and long-term fit over premature recruitment and hypeCoach Perspective Consultants, a newly launched mentorship service for hockey families and players, is setting out to shift the narrative around college hockey recruitment. Founded by longtime NCAA coaches Cam Ellsworth and Ben Murphy, the program offers strategic, development-first guidance rooted in real coaching experience-not promises or placement guarantees.With decades spent evaluating, recruiting, and mentoring players at the collegiate level, Ellsworth and Murphy created the consultancy to provide families with clarity and insight through every stage of the hockey journey. Unlike traditional“family advisor” models that often emphasize exposure and outcomes, Coach Perspective Consultants focuses on building strong relationships, developing players holistically, and ensuring the right fit-athletically, academically, and personally.“We've coached and recruited across all levels, and what families need today isn't more hype. They need honest, clear mentorship that helps them enjoy the journey-not just chase the next opportunity,” said co-founder Ben Murphy.The mentorship program includes regular player and parent sessions, individualized development plans, recruiting education, and ongoing support tailored to each athlete's path-across both men's and women's hockey. Parent involvement is a key part of the model, with monthly strategy meetings designed to ease pressure, reset expectations, and restore the joy of watching a child play the game they love.“Recruitment isn't just about where a player can go-it's about where they can grow,” said co-founder Cam Ellsworth.“We help families recognize what actually matters: development, readiness, and environments that support long-term success.”By capping their client load at 30 families per consultant, Coach Perspective Consultants ensures that every relationship receives the depth of attention it deserves. Their services are also available to hockey organizations seeking sustainable program-wide development, coach mentorship, and parent engagement strategies.To learn more or book a free 30-minute mentorship consultation, visitAbout Coach Perspective ConsultantsCoach Perspective Consultants provides mentorship, development planning, and strategic guidance to hockey families, players, and organizations. Led by NCAA veteran coaches Cam Ellsworth and Ben Murphy, the service is built on experience, integrity, and a commitment to long-term growth-helping athletes and families navigate the hockey journey with clarity and confidence.

