AFRICAN HOTEL DEVELOPMENT GROUP AND ALEPH HOSPITALITY IN LARGEST HOTEL MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO DEAL IN THE REGION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic move is fully in line with African Hotel Development's business realignment strategy. By appointing Dubai-based Aleph Hospitality as manager of its hotel portfolio, African Hotel Development reaffirms its ambition to sharpen its focus on brand development and asset management, while accelerating the expansion of ONOMO's footprint, with the objective of doubling the brand's scale within five years.

This transaction represents a new chapter in Aleph Hospitality's growth trajectory, doubling its portfolio and enabling the group to reach its goal of operating 50 hotels by the end of 2025, cementing its position as the leading independent hotel management company across the Middle East and Africa.

"The direction we are taking with Aleph Hospitality reflects our strategic decision to separate operations from ownership and brand development," said Julien Renaud, CEO of African Hotel Development. "By delegating hotel operations to a trusted partner, we retain full strategic control over the future of the ONOMO brand while creating the conditions for faster growth and premiumization, especially for our upscale offerings, ONOMO Allure and ONOMO Collection."

Through this transaction, Aleph Hospitality will reinforce its presence in 10+ African countries, with the opening of four new regional offices and the rollout of cluster operations in several key markets, including Kenya and Morocco where Aleph is already active.

"This partnership allows us to scale our operations and further enhance efficiency across markets," said Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality. "We are proud to be selected as the operator of ONOMO Hotels and are committed to delivering exceptional value for all stakeholders - guests, owners, teams, and partners alike."

"Africa represents one of the most dynamic and promising hospitality markets in the world today and has been at the core of our growth strategy. We're proud to further deepen our presence and bring our unique management approach to more communities across Africa," added Haddad.

For more information about Onomo, visit

For information about Aleph Hospitality, visit

Photo -

Logo -

Logo -

Logo -