Embla Medical Recognized For Leadership In Accessibility And International Reach

Company honored by Forbes Magazine for Championing Accessibility and by Iceland's President for Excellence in Global Exports

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embla Medical (NASDAQ Copenhagen: EMBLA), a leading global provider of innovative mobility solutions, is being internationally recognized for its pioneering role in enhancing peoples' mobility and its business leadership, the company announced today.

Forbes Magazine has named Embla Medical to its first-ever global Accessibility 100 list, recognizing the company's history of innovative prosthetics, neuro orthotics and bracing solutions, and high-quality patient care services. The prestigious list recognizes, for the first time, innovators in the field of accessibility for people with disabilities.

Embla Medical is home to a number of leading mobility brands, including Össur, a leading global provider of prosthetics and bracing and supports solutions; Fior & Gentz, an innovative developer of neuro orthotics; and College Park, creators of custom-built prosthetic solutions for people of all activity levels.

Since its founding in 1971, Embla Medical has secured more than 2,100 patents and numerous award-winning designs and is renowned for advancing the Orthotic & Prosthetic (O&P) industry. The company also operates ForMotion patient care clinics, which provide innovative solutions, expert guidance, and personalized care and support to patients in countries around the globe.

The Forbes list was curated through interviews with more than 400 accessibility leaders across 15+ countries. Organizations were selected based on impact, innovation, and potential to drive systemic change across industries. In addition to Embla Medical, other companies on the list include global tech giants Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, and Sony, and apparel brand Nike, with whom Össur partnered for the Nike Sole on its Össur Cheetah® sports blade.

"Accessibility is a fascinating space that has never been captured like this before," said Alan Schwarz, Forbes Assistant Managing Editor who spearheaded the project. "There are lone innovators, juggernaut tech companies, startups. They are revolutionizing how people get around, learn, communicate, work, play sports, travel, and so much more. Their impact on people's lives is monumental - and will only be getting more so soon."

"We are honored to have received this recognition as a purpose-driven company that is passionately committed to improving the quality of life for people experiencing chronic mobility challenges," said Sveinn Sölvason, Embla Medical's President and CEO. "From designing award-winning mobility solutions to operating our network of patient care clinics, we remain singularly focused on providing innovative mobility solutions that help more people live a Life Without Limitations."

According to Sölvason, Embla Medical has also received the President of Iceland`s Export Award for 2025, recognizing the company's success as an international business.

"This recognition speaks to the dedication, and global impact of our entire team, and accepting the award from President Halla Tómasdóttir was a very meaningful moment," Sölvason said, noting that the first time the company received this honor was in 1992, as a small Icelandic company employing around 20 people at that time.

"Today," he continued, "we have more than 4,000 employees, operating in 36 countries, and countless individuals rely on our solutions every day. What hasn`t changed over the years is our purpose: to improve the lives of people facing mobility challenges. Although we have grown globally, our roots remain in Iceland, shaped by a culture of resilience, innovation, and ambition. This award is not just a celebration of how far we've come - it's also a reminder of the importance of continued investment in new innovation and the conditions that allow global businesses to thrive."

