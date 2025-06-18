Special Education School Celebrates Graduation
"I am so proud of our graduating class of special education students," said Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and chief executive officer. "Each year, we welcome students with significant special needs into our classrooms and watch them thrive, reach their potential and maximize their independence. I am inspired by their parents, caregivers and families and grateful to our dedicated teachers and staff."
The school is located on Wayfinder's main campus in Los Angeles and serves students ages 5 to 22, with moderate-to-severe disabilities and varying levels of medical, physical and behavioral challenges. Students are from various school districts and surrounding counties. Classrooms are specially adapted for students' needs and Wayfinder's six-acre campus includes a gym, large cafeteria, expansive outdoor space and an adaptive playground.
Wayfinder's Special Education School is currently accepting applications for enrollment on a rolling admissions schedule. Interested families or educators can fill out an inquiry form or contact the school at (323) 295-4555.
About Wayfinder Family Services
Wayfinder Family Services provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families-from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.
SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services
