Major Milestone For Axi As Broker Teams Up With Prestigious Media Publisher Bloomberg

Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi proudly announced a partnership with globally recognised financial services and media company Bloomberg. This strategic collaboration marks a major step forward in the broker's ongoing commitment to building strong brand awareness and credibility on the global stage.

Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi, shows his excitement for this new collaboration, noting:“We are immensely proud to have secured a partnership with a media publisher as globally respected as Bloomberg. A prominent global leader in business and financial news, Bloomberg is renowned for its high-quality journalism and trusted insights. This collaboration gives Axi a unique opportunity to showcase our innovations with a broad, influential audience across the world, which aligns perfectly with our strategic ambitions.”

As part of the collaboration, Bloomberg will roll out a four-part campaign throughout the summer, focusing exclusively on the broker's flagship capital allocation program, Axi Select. The program offers ambitious traders the opportunity to access up to $1,000,000 USD in capital funding and earn up to 90% of their profits, as well as the advantage to join the program with zero registration or monthly fees*. Other standout features of Axi Select include, among others, its use of a Standard or a Pro live account, unrestrictive trading conditions, and an exclusive trading room – all designed to accelerate and maximise traders' potential. In recent weeks, Axi Select announced four traders who reached the top milestone of the program, each receiving a $1M allocation. In addition, other traders on the program have secured capital funding at various levels, including $100K, $200K, and $500K, reflecting the program's effectiveness in empowering traders to turn their ambitions into reality.

Recently, the broker was honoured with the 'Best Funded Trader Program' award by the ADVFN International Financial Awards, and, among others, was recognised by Finance Feeds with the 'Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm' award**.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. *Standard trading fees apply.

**Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.