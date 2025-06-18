SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating VIRT, NSSC, DV, And TMCI Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Virtu Financial, Inc., Napco Security Technologies, Inc., DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc., and Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares, contact ... or call (619) 780-3993.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VIRT) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Virtu Financial, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Virtu Financial regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. The class action lawsuit alleges that: (i) the company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the company's operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. On March 17, 2025, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York issued an order denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Virtu Financial, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Napco Security Technologies regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating DoubleVerify Holdings regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DoubleVerify's customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where DoubleVerify's technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (ii) DoubleVerify's ability to monetize on its Activation Services was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (iii) DoubleVerify's Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (iv) DoubleVerify's competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify's ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted DoubleVerify's profits; (v) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; and (vi) DoubleVerify's risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Treace Medical Concepts regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. The class action lawsuit alleges that the company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical's revenue declined and the company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that was an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure that involves cutting and realigning a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On May 7, 2024, after market hours, when the company issued a press release reporting, among other things, that it lowered its full-year 2024 revenue guidance from between $220 million and $225 million to between $201 million and $211 million. During the associated earnings call the same day, defendants revealed competition from minimally invasive osteotomy and Lapiplasty“knockoffs” created headwinds for Lapiplasty growth. On this news, the company's stock price fell $6.95, or nearly 63%, to close at $4.17 per share on May 8, 2024, on unusually high trading volume. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

