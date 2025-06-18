Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market To Reach USD 10.02 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Vascular Therapies Coherent Market Insights
|Event
|Description and Impact
|FDA Fast-Tracking of Novel CLI Therapies
|
|Breakthrough Clinical Trial Results for Gene Therapy
|
|AI Integration in CLI Diagnosis and Prognosis
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in critical limb ischemia treatment market research report
- AstraZeneca plc B. Braun Melsungen AG Boston Scientific Corporation Medtronic plc Abbott Laboratories Cook Medical Inc. Smith & Nephew plc Cordis Corporation Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Philips Healthcare Sanofi S.A. Biotronik SE & Co. KG Stryker Corporation Bristol-Myers Squibb Company AngioDynamics, Inc. GE Healthcare Terumo Corporation
Key Developments
In May 2025, Penumbra launched STRIDE II clinical study to further evaluate its CAVT technology for lower extremity acute limb ischemia.
In April 2024, Abbott received U.S. FDA approval for its breakthrough dissolving stent, the Esprit BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System, designed to treat people with chronic limb‐threatening ischemia (CLTI) below the knee.
Market Segmentation
By Drugs
- Antihypertensive Agents Antiplatelet Drugs Antithrombotic Agents Lipid-lowering Agents Others
By Route of administration
- Oral Parentral Others
By End User
- Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Nursing Homes Others (Rehabilitation Centers, etc.)
By Region:
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa
