EY US Names Dr. Yousuf Ahmad Of Assurecare® Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 East Central Award Winner

- Dr. Yousuf AhmadCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) is proud to announce that Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, DrPH, MHSA, MBA, MS, FACHE, FACMPE, President and CEO of AssureCare , has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year2025 East Central Award winner. The award is one of the most prestigious honors for entrepreneurs and business leaders who are creating long-term value through innovation, purpose, and transformational growth.Now in its 40th year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes visionary leaders across the country. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges, including past award recipients and prominent CEOs, based on criteria such as entrepreneurial spirit, impact, growth, and purpose.“It is an honor of a lifetime to receive the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award,” said Dr. Ahmad.“This recognition is a testament to the impact AssureCare is making in healthcare. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, our customers, and my family-especially our Board and Mahendra and Anu Vora-for their unwavering belief in our mission to transform (improve) care for over 50 million lives.”About AssureCareAssureCare is a leading healthcare technology company delivering integrated population health and care coordination solutions. Its platform empowers payers, providers, and pharmacies to manage complex patient populations through data-driven insights, driving better health outcomes and more efficient care delivery. AssureCare is a Vora Ventures company.National and Global Recognition AheadAs an East Central winner, Dr. Ahmad is now eligible for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 National Awards, which will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum-one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The overall national winner will go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM award in June 2026.A Legacy of InnovationEntrepreneur Of The Year has honored transformative business leaders such as:.Eric Yuan, Zoom.Sheila Mikhail, AskBio.Reed Hoffman & Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn.Kendra Scott, Kendra Scott LLC.Arthur Blank, The Home Depot.James Park, Fitbit.Howard Schultz, StarbucksSponsorsThe Entrepreneur Of The Year program is founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, with national presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh USA, and SAP. East Central regional sponsors include DFIN (Donnelly Financial Solutions) and VRC (Valuation Research Corporation).________________________________________About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has recognized over 11,000 dynamic business leaders in the U.S., with the program now spanning nearly 60 countries. It celebrates leaders from startups to legacy businesses, highlighting innovation, resilience, and community impact.Learn more at: ey/us/eoy________________________________________About EYEY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people, and society, and to build trust in the capital markets.EY teams provide insights and services in assurance, consulting, strategy, tax, and transactions. Enabled by AI, data, and technology, EY professionals operate in more than 150 countries.Visit ey to learn more.

