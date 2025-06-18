Enjuris 2025 Guide On Swimming Pool Safety, Fence Requirements By State, And Legal Liability

By the numbers: U.S. swimming and safety statistics

From state-by-state fence laws to liability risks and drowning stats, here's what every homeowner, landlord, and vacation rental host needs to know

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the summer season begins and families across the U.S. head outdoors, a new resource from Enjuris provides life-saving information on swimming pool safety, state-by-state fence laws, and legal liability for accidents and drownings.

This in-depth guide includes:

State-specific pool fence requirements, including height, spacing, alarms, and barrier types;

Expert recommendations on the most effective pool fences for preventing child access;

Legal analysis of homeowner and property liability in swimming pool injury and drowning cases;

Recent statistics on child drownings in residential pools, vacation rentals, and public spaces; and

Practical tips to reduce legal risk and enhance poolside safety.

The CDC reports that drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4 in the U.S. The goal of Enjuris and its partners is to help families and property owners understand both the safety best practices and the legal responsibilities tied to pool ownership.

The resource is available now at: premises-liability/swimming-pool-accidents/

We invite swimming pool safety organizations, injury prevention advocates, attorneys , and property managers to share this guide with their networks or include it as a trusted resource on their websites.

