The Trust Architects: Team Ignite Rewrites The Rules Of Data In The AI Age

Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA

Mona Miliner, MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, FACHCA., Vice President of Operations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Jon McClennon CISSP, CISM, CEH, CEO at McClennon Group

The global management consulting firm headed by Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell JD, MBA hosts a discussion with thought leaders in AI, healthcare, and cybersecurity.

- Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The digital age has ushered in unprecedented data challenges, and Team Ignite wants to lead the charge with game-changing cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics strategies rooted in Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA). This strategy grants no access to users or devices based on the implicit trust of network or location familiarity.

BEM Enterprises LLC, doing business as Team Ignite, is a global management consulting and technology powerhouse proving that trust is more than a concept-it's a foundational principle for secure AI-driven systems.

Mitchell, a U.S. Army veteran with a juris doctor and master's degree in business administration, isn't a typical tech leader. His expertise in strategic planning, cybersecurity frameworks, and digital transformation positions Team Ignite as a key advisor for securing data integrity in AI-powered infrastructures.

Recently, Team Ignite hosted a roundtable discussion featuring industry experts tackling pressing security and data concerns. Panelists included Mona Miliner, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center vice president of operations, and Jon McClennon, CEO of the cloud computing and cybersecurity firm McClennon Group .

In his introduction, Mitchell stated that trust is not automatic in today's AI-driven world and that Zero Trust is the key to protecting sensitive data across industries.

McClennon, whose titles also include CISSP, CISM, and CEH, spoke of a similar philosophy from his service in the U.S. Army.

“Never trust, always verify,” he said.“That's the essence of Zero Trust Architecture-ensuring strict access control at every level to prevent unauthorized data exposure.”

For Mitchell, Zero Trust protocols must be designed to be proactive. He gives the example of how Team Ignite prefers to pioneer preemptive AI security strategies instead of implementing reactive security measures to ensure data integrity before it feeds an algorithm.

“We validate data at its origin, ensuring accuracy, security, and compliance before AI-powered systems process it,” Mitchell explained.

The trusted data approach helps to eliminate vulnerabilities, ensuring organizations deploy AI on a foundation of pre-verified intelligence, not assumptions.

Another topic the panel discussed was the challenge of traditional metadata security becoming insufficient in modern AI infrastructures. Mitchell pointed out that Team Ignite is embedding trust directly into data records, ensuring continuous verification and auditability at every level.

Miliner, whose titles also include MHA, FACHE, and FACHDM, emphasized the importance of robust IT platforms integrated into infrastructures, protected by scalable, automated, and interoperable encryption. She described information assurance as a transformative strategy across all industries.

“Penn State Health is dedicated to safeguarding entrusted information by adhering to best practices and maintaining a strong cybersecurity program, continuously enhancing our approach,” she said.

Miliner emphasized the need for unassailable data for safety and quality in cybersecurity as it relates to the healthcare industry. She added that more skill-building is necessary and attributed the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) for guiding industry leaders in this area.

Shifting into the topic of privacy, Mitchell discussed how Team Ignite champions decentralized data control over centralized security models because they enhance real-time AI insights without compromising private data.

Both McClennon and Miliner agreed with his assessment.

“By shifting security to the edge, organizations minimize risks, ensuring both accessibility and protection without relying on a single vulnerability-prone system,” McClennon said.

Miliner added that the approach is particularly valuable in healthcare, where data access must be secure yet available to authorized professionals without delay.

As the discussion wrapped up, Mitchell made one thing clear-Team Ignite sees a bigger picture of cybersecurity. They hope to reshape the way industries implement Zero Trust policies to safeguard critical AI and data operations.

“Organizations can't afford to lag behind in cybersecurity,” Mitchell concluded.“We're here to ensure AI-driven transformation is built on trust, security, and efficiency.”

About BEM Enterprises LLC dba Team Ignite: The veteran-owned global management consulting company is a trusted advisor to the world's leading businesses, governments, institutions, and leading providers in cybersecurity, AI, data and analytics, and workforce transformation.

About Penn State Health: The multi-hospital health system serves patients and communities across 29 counties of Pennsylvania. Its mission is to improve health through patient care, research, education, and community outreach. The system includes five adult acute care hospitals, two specialty institutes, one children's hospital, and 225 outpatient locations. It employs 2,417 physicians and advanced practice providers.

About McClennon Group: The Los Angeles-based cutting-edge cloud computing and cybersecurity firm is dedicated to safeguarding organizations from the ever-evolving landscape of digital threats. With a team of elite security experts, McClennon Group delivers comprehensive solutions, from proactive threat detection to incident response, ensuring the resilience and integrity of its clients' digital assets.

Farah M. Saunders

Ambiance Media Group

+1 833-611-3558

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.