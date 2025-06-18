403
Brazil's Agribusiness Share In GDP Hits 22-Year High, Raising Questions About Economic Direction
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's agribusiness sector will close 2025 with its largest share of the country's GDP in 22 years, according to the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA).
Official projections show agribusiness could account for nearly 30% of Brazil's GDP by the end of the year, a level not seen since 2003.
The Ministry of Agriculture expects the gross value of agricultural production to reach R$1.41 trillion ($260 billion) in 2025, marking an 11% increase over 2024. This surge follows a period of stagnation and a difficult 2024 harvest.
The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ) confirms that agriculture led the country's growth in the first quarter of 2025, expanding by 12.2% while the overall economy grew just 1.4%.
The record harvest, with cereals, legumes, and oilseeds expected to reach 325.3 million tonnes, drives this growth. Soybean production alone is set to rise nearly 15% to 166.5 million tonnes, while corn output is forecast to reach 124.1 million tonnes, up 8.2% from 2024.
The harvested area will expand to 80.9 million hectares, a 2.4% increase. Livestock also contributes, with beef revenues forecast to rise by more than 21% and pork production by nearly 18%.
Crop revenues should reach R$941.8 billion, up 11.2% from 2024, while livestock revenues are expected to hit R$477.1 billion, a 12.2% increase. Family farms remain important in crops like coffee and cocoa, where small producers account for nearly half and 60% of output, respectively.
Brazil's export numbers reflect this boom. Between January and April 2025, agricultural exports reached $52.7 billion, setting a record for the period. Soybeans dominated, making up 40% of April's agro-exports.
China remains Brazil's main buyer, taking in $5.5 billion in April alone, with soybeans accounting for three-quarters of that trade. Despite these achievements, the sector faces significant challenges.
The number of agribusiness bankruptcies rose sharply in 2024 and continues to climb in 2025, driven by falling commodity prices, tighter credit, and rising production costs.
Many small and medium-sized producers lack access to financial tools and insurance, making them vulnerable to market downturns. Banks have become more cautious about lending, pushing up interest rates and reducing competition in rural credit markets.
Brazil's heavy reliance on exporting raw agricultural goods, especially to China, exposes the economy to global price swings and external shocks. While agribusiness drives GDP growth and export revenues, it does not always translate into more jobs or lower food prices at home.
The country's focus on commodities rather than higher-value processed goods limits how much wealth remains in Brazil. As Brazil's role as the world's farm grows, the country faces a critical choice.
Continued expansion of agribusiness brings economic gains, but also raises questions about diversification, value addition, and resilience in a volatile global market.
