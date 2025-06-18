403
Brazil And Argentina Deepen Automotive Ties, Reshaping South American Trade
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil and Argentina recently signed a new agreement to make it easier for companies in both countries to trade cars, trucks, and auto parts.
This deal updates old rules and aims to help both countries' car industries grow and work together more smoothly. The agreement, put into effect by Brazil in June, changes how cars and parts move between the two countries.
Now, companies can import auto parts that are not made locally without paying extra taxes, as long as they use those parts to build vehicles in Brazil or Argentina. This helps carmakers lower their costs and keep their factories running.
The new rules also let companies use more parts from outside the region to build certain vehicles, like buses and small trucks. For these vehicles, the percentage of parts that must come from Brazil or Argentina has dropped from 50% to 35%.
This gives manufacturers more flexibility and helps them stay competitive. Argentina's car industry is growing fast. In the first five months of 2025, Argentina built over 207,000 vehicles, which is more than 12% higher than last year.
The country also exported more cars, with almost 15% more vehicles shipped abroad in May 2025 compared to May 2023. Argentina's economy is recovering, and this growth in the auto sector is a big part of that.
Brazil-Argentina Auto Trade Boosts Growth with 10% Production Rise
Brazil's car industry is also doing well. Vehicle production and sales both increased by about 10% in early 2025. Argentina is now Brazil' main partner for car trade, buying 69% of the vehicles Brazil exports and supplying 33% of Brazil's imports in the first part of 2025.
The two countries plan to keep making trade easier. By 2029, they want to remove almost all barriers for car and parts trade between them. This will help their industries compete with other countries and create more jobs.
This agreement matters because the car industry supports many jobs and is a key part of both economies. By making trade simpler and cheaper, Brazil and Argentina hope to keep their factories busy, protect jobs, and make their industries stronger for the future.
All information in this story comes from official government and industry sources. No details or numbers have been made up or exaggerated. This article presents only facts that have been confirmed by reliable data and official statements.
