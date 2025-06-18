Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-6 June 18 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-6: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-6 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the Dhanalekshmi DL-6 prize structure:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
Results awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
Results awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
Results awaited
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Results awaited
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
Results awaited
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
Results awaited
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
Results awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 200
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
