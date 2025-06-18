Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crude Oil Tests Technical Strength As Iran-Israel Risks Loom: SEBI RA Flags Resistance Levels


2025-06-18 06:14:54
Crude oil futures are showing strength on the longer-term chart after crossing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous swing, with the current market price at ₹6,430, according to SEBI-registered analyst Financial Sarthis.

While the breakout indicates bullish momentum, key technical hurdles lie ahead. 

They noted that the next key resistance lies between ₹6,718 and ₹6,800, where an upside trendline, horizontal resistance, and Fibonacci levels converge. 

On the downside, support levels are seen at ₹6,335 (swing support) and ₹6,390 (Fibonacci retracement).

The technical view comes as global crude benchmarks edged lower on Wednesday.

Brent crude declined by 0.5% to reach $76.10 per barrel, while WTI dropped 0.3% to $74.61 as traders evaluated potential supply risks from the Iran-Israel conflict. 

Traders also assessed the economic implications of the upcoming Federal Reserve rate decision on oil demand.

Iran, the world's third-largest oil exporter, with 3.3 million barrels per day, is in the spotlight. 

OPEC+'s spare capacity could fill in if there are disruptions, but geopolitical risks are rising. 

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Iran on Tuesday to“surrender,” and Israel has reported a shortage of interceptors, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

