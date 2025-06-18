Anupama Spoiler ALERT: Ansh, Prarthana Leave, Family Drama Unfolds

Anupama starts a new life in Mumbai, while Rahi manages the Kothari household. Prarthana's pregnancy creates chaos in the Kothari family, leading to Ansh and Prarthana's marriage. Mahi tries to trouble Rahi

Drama continues in Anupama. Post-leap, Anupama lives in Mumbai, and Rahi is a housewife in the Kothari family.

Prarthana's pregnancy becomes public, leading to her expulsion from the Kothari house and criticism from the Shah family.

Ansh decides to leave, causing uproar. He and Prarthana live separately, then marry to silence everyone, with Ansh accepting her child.

The Kotharis dote on Rahi, upsetting Mahi, who joins Khyati to harass Rahi and plans to separate her from Prem.

Anupama cooks for Pandit Manohar, impressing him. Prem learns about Anupama and Rahi's Mumbai meeting and tries to reunite them.

Prem visits Pandit Manohar's house, Anupama sees him, escapes, and bumps into a cart. Prem arrives there, creating a dramatic encounter.