Iqoo Z10 Lite 5G Launched Under Rs 10,000 Check Features, Specs And More

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G has arrived in India, boasting impressive features like a Dimensity 6300 chipset, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and a 50MP camera, all within a budget-friendly price range. It offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

iQOO Z10 Lite: Features and specifications

The newest model in the brand's low-cost lineup, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, offers a number of improvements at a reasonable cost. It has a large 6.74-inch HD+ screen that can reach 1,000 nits of brightness (HBM) and refresh at 90 Hz. The display has a sturdy construction, a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification, an SGS five-star anti-fall certification, and an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and water.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is built on a 6nm technology, powers the iQOO Z10 Lite. Up to 8GB of RAM is included with this, and a further 8GB of virtual RAM can be supported. Users may choose between 128GB and 256GB storage choices, which provide plenty room for programs, pictures, and movies.

It is powered by Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. iQOO promises three years of security patches and two years of Android upgrades. In addition, there is a USB Type-C connector, Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 5 for connectivity, and a fingerprint scanner on the side for authentication.

One of the phone's best qualities is its battery life. An enormous 6,000mAh battery powers the iQOO Z10 Lite. According to the business, a single charge may last up to 70 hours for music playing and 37 hours for call time. The phone can be charged with 15W, and iQOO guarantees that even after 1,600 charging cycles, the battery will still have 80% of its capacity.

A 50-megapixel Sony AI sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel bokeh sensor are at the forefront of the iQOO Z10 Lite's dual rear camera arrangement. A 5-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front for taking pictures and making video calls. A few AI-based tools are compatible with the camera system, such as AI Erase, which eliminates undesired items, AI Photo Enhance, which produces sharper images, and AI Document Mode, which makes scanning and sharing simple.

iQOO Z10 Lite: Price and availability

Three RAM and storage options are available for the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. These versions are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999, and Rs 12,999, respectively. Cyber Green and Titanium Blue are its two colour options.

On June 25 at noon, the phone will go on sale for the first time on Amazon and iQOO's official website. Users of SBI Bank cards may also receive an additional Rs 500 immediate discount, which lowers the phone's effective price to Rs 9,499 for the 4GB, Rs 10,499, and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM models, respectively.