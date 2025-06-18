Why Was New York Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested By 'Masked' Feds And Released Later? Full Story

MENAFN - Live Mint) Brad Lander, the New York City comptroller and a mayoral candidate was detained by federal immigration officers for over three hours for trying to escort an immigrant out of a hearing in lower Manhattan. After his release, Lander expressed shock when a reporter told him that a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said that he had been arrested for putting his hands on a federal officer.“Seriously?” Lander said.

Dramatic Detention at Manhattan Immigration Court

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York.

Brad Lander, New York City's comptroller and a leading mayoral candidate, was detained for over three hours by federal immigration officers on Tuesday in a highly charged incident that has sparked widespread condemnation and political debate. The episode unfolded at the Manhattan immigration court, where Lander was present to support immigrants and observe proceedings.

According to eyewitness accounts and video footage, Brad Lander was attempting to escort an immigrant, identified as Edgardo, out of the courtroom when he was confronted by masked agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Brad Lander insisted that the agents show a judicial warrant authorising the arrest, repeatedly stating,“I will let go when you show me the judicial warrant”.

The situation escalated as agents forcibly separated Lander from Edgardo, handcuffed him, and led him away, despite his protests that he was not obstructing justice but standing up for due process.

WATCH THE DRAMATIOC VIDEO OF BRAD LANDER

Federal Response on Brad Lander's Arrest

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed New York Mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested for allegedly assaulting a federal officer and impeding official duties, though Lander has strongly denied these allegations and, as of now, has not been formally charged.

A DHS spokesperson accused Lander of seeking a“viral moment” and undermining law enforcement, a claim Lander dismissed as“obviously false,” urging the public to review the incident's video evidence.

'Bullshit', says New York Governor

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, who rushed to the courthouse after viewing footage of Brad Ladner's arrest, condemned the incident as“a shocking abuse of power” and confirmed that all charges against Lander had been dropped, allowing him to walk free.

Hochul's presence, alongside Lander's wife Meg Barnette, underscored the political significance of the event, with many New York politicians labelling the arrest as“political intimidation” and“fascism”.

The New York governor earlier called Lander's arrest by federal agents at an immigration court“bullshit”.

Outcry over Brad Lander's Arrest

Critics condemned the detention as a blatant abuse of power and political intimidation, highlighting the aggressive tactics of federal immigration enforcement under the Donald Trump administration.

Prominent voices, including former Governor Andrew Cuomo, labelled the incident as "extreme thuggery," while the ACLU called it a "stunning abuse of power and a threat to our democracy" for arresting an elected official simply for demanding due process.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, center, leaves Jacob K. Javits Federal Building with wife, Meg Barnette, right, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, after being released from arrest outside federal immigration court on Tuesday

Brad Lander's Statement on Arrest

Upon his release, Brad Lander addressed the media, stating,“I will be fine but Edgardo will not be fine,” highlighting the ongoing plight of immigrants facing detention without legal representation under Donald Trump regime.

The New York mayoral candidate revealed that the ICE agents who detained him were themselves immigrants, harping on New York's diverse fabric-40% of New Yorkers were born outside the US, and half live in mixed-status households, according to official US data.

Brad Lander emphasised that New York's identity as an“immigrant city” makes it crucial for its leaders to defend the rights of all residents, regardless of status.

The US attorney for the Southern District of New York is reportedly still reviewing the incident, but Governor Hochul has stated that, to her knowledge,“there are no charges; the charges have been dropped; he walks out of there a free man”.

Senator Alex Padilla's Detention Back in Focus

US Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif., is pushed out of the room as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference regarding the recent protests in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 12, 2025.

This incident comes amid a surge in aggressive immigration enforcement actions across the United States, with politicians and advocates warning of increasing intimidation tactics by federal agencies.

Just days earlier, US senator Alex Padilla was restrained and forcibly removed from a press conference when he tried to ask DHS secretary Kristi Noem a question in LA.

Recounting that incident on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Padilla urged Americans to“wake up”, and warned that what was happening to immigrants in California was just a“test case” for what Trump could do to any American anywhere in the country.