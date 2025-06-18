Skytrax Names Qatar Airways World's Best Airline

Dhaka: Qatar Airways has once again been named the World's Best Airline by Skytrax, the leading international air transport rating organisation.

This marks a record-breaking ninth time the Doha-based carrier has claimed the industry's most prestigious title, reaffirming its reputation for excellence across all aspects of the passenger experience.

In addition to securing the top global ranking, Qatar Airways also received several other accolades from Skytrax, further cementing its position as a global leader in aviation.

UAE flagship carrier Emirates has secured a spot in the world's top five airlines, according to the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The rankings, revealed during the Paris Air Show, placed Qatar Airways in the No.1 position, followed by Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific. Emirates came in fourth, reaffirming its place among the global elite.

The awards are based on the opinions of more than 22 million passengers worldwide, and highlight excellence in cabin service, onboard experience, staff hospitality and innovation.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer, engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“Being named the World's Best Airline by Skytrax for the ninth time is an extraordinary honour. This recognition is far more than an award, it is a celebration of the passion, precision and purpose that defines who we are as an airline.

