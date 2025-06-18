New Night Train To Link100 EU Cities By 2035

Dhaka: Berlin-based startup Nox is aiming to shake up European travel with a new night train network offering a greener alternative to short-haul flights.

Founded by Janek Smalla (formerly of FlixTrain and Bolt Germany) and YouTuber Thibault Constant, Nox plans to run overnight trains with private rooms for one or two people-at prices comparable to flights.

The company says it wants to make long-distance rail travel more comfortable, affordable, and sustainable.

Constant also known by the handle“Simply Railway” has clocked up over half a million followers and 400 night train trips worldwide, so he knows the pros and cons of long-distance rail well.

“Sleeping while a train gets you across Europe is a great concept. But today people have to share their cabins with strangers, beds are tight, and it's often more expensive than air travel,” he explains.“We want to change that and make night trains an essential part of European travel.”

Berlin-based startup Nox plans to offer three types of private rooms on its night trains, each featuring two-metre-long beds, separate seats with tables, standing space, and luggage storage. For couples, double beds and panoramic window views will be available. Prices start at €79 for single rooms and €149 for doubles.

Co-founder Janek Smalla says their efficient room design allows more passengers per train compared to traditional operators. Combined with a focus on standardization and operational excellence, this will enable affordable fares on over 35 European routes.

Despite a competitive market and limited rolling stock, Nox has already reserved train coaches and is finalizing interior designs. The company is preparing a major funding round this autumn to support its expansion.

Travel expert Simon Calder remains cautious, telling The Independent:“Unless the business has a handy £1 billion to invest in new rolling stock, I cannot see much hope of a network of the proposed scale ever taking shape.”

Passengers can preview timetables, room details, and prices on Nox Mobility's website, and join the free“Early Bird Club” for updates, discounts, and early booking access.

-B

