Making Affordable Foot Care Health More Accessible To Older People In Hampshire

MENAFN - Pressat) With the continuing rise in inflation, and the overwhelming research outlining the link between foot care health and mobility wellness, Age Concern Hampshire offers both regular and affordable Foot Care Clinics.

These clinics enable Hampshire residents over 50 to access essential foot care without adding strain to their household budgets. Age Concern Hampshire's Foot Care Clinics provide a professional toenail cutting and foot health check service by fully qualified Foot Health Practitioners.

Each Foot Health Practitioner is professionally trained and has undergone a criminal records (DBS) check. As these clinics operate on 6 weekly basis residents can be assured that their foot health will be maintained and issues will be identified as early as possible through the foot health checks. Practitioners will not only support with ensuring toenails are kept under control but will be able to spot potential issues and advice on when to seek specialist support.

Research shows that nearly 30 percent of older people struggle to cover everyday expenses, including healthcare. While private chiropody appointments are often out of reach, these clinics deliver a crucial service that is increasingly important for older people across Hampshire.

Although foot health is essential for maintaining mobility and preventing serious complications such as infections and falls, many delay or skip appointments, due to financial constraints. Age Concern Hampshire's Foot Care Clinics address this by offering expert affordable treatment from fully qualified foot health practitioners.

“Our Foot Care Clinics provide a safe, professional, and affordable service for older people who might otherwise go without vital foot care,” said Una Davey, Head of Commercial at Age Concern Hampshire.“With living expenses rising, we are committed to making essential foot care as affordable and accessible as possible.”

By making foot care affordable and accessible, Age Concern Hampshire helps older people maintain their independence and wellbeing.

Age Concern Hampshire has recently extended its reach across the county and now offers 61 Foot Care Clinics every 6 weeks across 15 venues. To book an appointment or find out more, please visit or call 01962 868545.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...