KNEECAP ON TRIAL: THE TENTH MAN LAUNCHES BILLBOARDS AND PROJECTION ACROSS LONDON

London, 18 June 2025: On the eve of Irish rap group Kneecap's appearance in a London court on terrorism-related charges, Dublin-born creative studio The Tenth Man lit up central London with a provocative projection stunt in support of the band and the right to free artistic expression.

The projection appeared on Tuesday night across three significant locations: Camden's Electric Ballroom, the site of the band's original performance that triggered the investigation as well as County Hall at Southbank and The Strand in Central London . The striking visual read: “MORE BLACKS. MORE DOGS. MORE IRISH. MO CHARA.” reclaiming the language of historic exclusion as a message of solidarity, resistance, and cultural pride.

The stunt follows the rollout of a billboard campaign in prominent sites around Westminster earlier this week, timed to coincide with the trial of Mo Chara, one-third of the Belfast hip-hop group. Both efforts are intended as a show of support for Kneecap and a wider callout against what many see as a crackdown on artistic and political expression. Kneecap's political messaging has long attracted global attention.

Kneecap sparked headlines at Coachella last month after projecting pro-Palestinian messages at the end of their set, a moment cut from the official livestream but widely shared online. It reinforced their reputation for defiance, and for using the stage as a platform for protest.

“This isn't about provocation for its own sake,” said Eric Davidson of The Tenth Man.“At Tenth Man we stand with artists and their right to creative expression. We stand with truth-tellers like Kneecap, who through their art shine a light on shadowy parts of this world, knowing they'll be the ones to suffer the repercussions.”

“This witch-hunt is a carnival of distraction and political policing to divert eyes away from Gaza,” added Dan Lambert, Kneecap's manager.

The Tenth Man has worked with Kneecap since 2018, collaborating on music videos, political campaigns and creative stunts including a headline-grabbing activation with a replica RUC Land Rover from the launch of their movie at Sundance last year. This week's campaign also marks a statement of intent from the studio, which recently launched operations in London.

Known for its disruptive creative work across music, fashion and youth culture, The Tenth Man has built a reputation for backing artists who push against the grain. The agency says it views this campaign not just as solidarity, but as a defence of cultural freedom in a time of rising political censorship.

