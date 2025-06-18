Kashmir's Hot Season Comes With A Warning - Drink Water Or Suffer Stones

Representational photo

By Dr. Avinash Singh

Every summer, as people head outside and the days get longer, emergency rooms start to fill with a predictable surge of cases. It isn't sunburn or food poisoning. It's kidney stones.

We don't often think of heat as a kidney threat. But it is. In fact, the warmer it gets, the higher your chances of developing painful stones.

And the most common cause is something many of us ignore until it's too late: dehydration.

When your body doesn't have enough water, your urine becomes concentrated. That means there's more waste and less fluid to flush it out.

Read Also Why Kashmir's Local Tailors Are Losing Their Customers Heatwave Eases: J&K Braces For Rainy Week Ahead

Minerals like calcium, oxalate, and uric acid, which are normally excreted without issue, begin to clump together. They form crystals. Those crystals can grow into stones: hard, sharp, and painful to pass.

The pain often arrives suddenly, with little warning, and in many cases, it's intense enough to require hospitalization.

In places with hot, dry climates, this pattern is worse.

In the southeastern US, where temperatures stay high for much of the year, kidney stone cases are so common that doctors refer to the region as the“Stone Belt.”

Parts of India and the Middle East see similar seasonal spikes. In these areas, stone incidence can rise by 20 to 30 percent during the summer months.

It's not just the heat. It's our habits.

Hot weather makes you sweat. That's natural. Your body is trying to cool down. But when you lose fluids through sweat and don't replace them with enough water, your kidneys suffer.

The problem grows when people choose soda or sweetened drinks instead of water.

Colas, especially, contain phosphates that may promote stone formation. Add in a summer diet full of salty snacks, grilled meats, and fewer fresh fruits, and you've got the perfect mix for trouble.

Even if you're active, you may not feel thirsty until you're already dehydrated. By then, your urine is dark and your kidneys are already working harder to keep up.

So what can you do?

Start simple. Drink more water. A good goal is 2.5 to 3 liters a day, about 10 to 12 cups, and more if you're outside or exercising. Don't wait to feel thirsty. Your body is often slow to send that signal.

Check your urine. It should be light yellow or nearly clear. Dark yellow means you're not drinking enough.

Cut down on foods that raise your risk. These include high-oxalate items like spinach, beets, and nuts. Watch your salt. Too much increases calcium in the urine. Animal protein, especially red meat and eggs, increases uric acid, another stone-forming substance.

Opt for drinks that protect you. Lemon water and citrus juices are good sources of citrate, which helps prevent crystals from sticking together. Herbal teas are another gentle alternative.

Avoid soda. Especially cola. It does little to hydrate you and can tip the balance toward stone formation.

Time your day to avoid the worst heat. Try not to be outside between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun is strongest. If you must be outdoors, carry water and sip it regularly, every 15 to 30 minutes, even if you're not feeling thirsty.

And know your history. If you've had a kidney stone before, your chances of getting another are higher. Speak with your doctor. You may benefit from a metabolic evaluation or personalized dietary advice.

Kidney stones are not just a painful inconvenience. Left untreated, they can block the flow of urine, cause infections, or damage the kidneys.

The good news is, they're one of the few serious medical problems that can be prevented with nothing more than awareness and small, steady changes.

This summer, keep your water bottle close. Make smart food choices. Pay attention to your body.

Because once a kidney stone begins to form, it doesn't care about your vacation plans.

The author is an Agra-based urologist.