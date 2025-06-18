Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Search Operation Launched In J & K's Kishtwar

2025-06-18 06:12:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation in a remote forested area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir following information about the presence of terrorists there, officials said.

The joint search operation by police and army began in the Singhpora forest area of Chatroo in the morning and was continuing when the last reports were received, officials said.

They said security forces received information about the presence of some terrorists and immediately cordoned off the area to plug all escape routes. However, there was no contact with the suspected terrorists so far, the officials said.

Earlier, three terrorists and a soldier were killed in two separate encounters in Chatroo belt in April and May this year.

