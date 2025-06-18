Amarnath Yatra: Police To Set Up Additional Checkpoints In Jammu Range

The 38-day-long yatra is scheduled to start on July 3 from the twin routes - the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district - to the 3,880-metre-high shrine of Amarnath.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from Bhagwati Nagar a day before the start of the yatra.

“All the officers were directed to strengthen all the nakas (checking points), especially during night hours. They were also directed to identify places where more nakas can be established for the security of the yatris,” a police spokesperson said.

This was conveyed to the police officers by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, during a security audit of various police and paramilitary deployments in and around the base camp, lodgements, yatra route, CCTV installations, and parking areas.

Sharma conducted a security review of Ram Mandir Purani Mandi, Geeta Bhawan Parade, the base camp at Bhagwati Nagar, various routes, and the highway, the spokesperson said.

He also interacted with officers and security personnel of the CISF deployed at Ram Mandir Purani Mandi, in Jammu and directed them to remain extra alert at their posts, the spokesperson said.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) were also directed to remain alert and intensify security measures and patrolling during night hours.

The Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu serves as the main base camp for Amarnath pilgrims before they proceed to the Kashmir Valley to pay obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high shrine of Amarnath.

