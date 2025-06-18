Nexmetals Announces Effective Date Of Share Consolidation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) -(formerly Premium Resources Ltd.) ("" or the "") announces that the Company will consolidate its common shares on the basis of twenty (20) pre-consolidated shares for every one (1) post-consolidation share (the ""). The Consolidation is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "") and is expected to take effect at market open on June 20, 2025 (the "").

In connection with the Company's proposed listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq "), the Company is undertaking the Consolidation in order to satisfy Nasdaq's initial listing requirements, which include a minimum bid price of US$4.00 per share.

Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 21,449,317 common shares issued and outstanding. Any fractional post-Consolidation share that is less than one-half (1/2) of a share will be cancelled and any fractional post-Consolidation share that is at least or greater than one-half (1/2) of a share will be rounded up to one whole share. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. However, the CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation common shares will be 65346E204 and the new ISIN will be CA65346E2042.

Registered shareholders of record as of the Effective Date who hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., with instructions on how to exchange their existing share certificates for new share certificates representing post-Consolidation shares. Shareholders whose shares are represented by a direct registration system statement will automatically receive their post-Consolidation shares without any further action. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own names will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal, but are encouraged to contact their intermediaries if they have any questions.

About NexMetals Mining Corp.

NexMetals Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on the redevelopment of the previously producing copper, nickel and cobalt resources mines owned by the Company in the Republic of Botswana.

NexMetals is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. NexMetals' team brings extensive experience across the full spectrum of mine discovery and development. Collectively, the team has contributed to dozens of projects, including work on the Company's Selebi and Selkirk mines. Senior team members each have on average, more than 20 years of experience spanning geology, engineering, operations, and project development.