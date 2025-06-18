403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Changan UNI Series presents futuristic design and intelligent mobility across four distinct models
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) With a growing presence on Omani roads, the Changan UNI Series continues to impress drivers who value bold design, advanced technology, and versatile performance. Comprising four distinctive models — the UNI-K, UNI-T, UNI-V, and UNI-S — the series offers a unique expression of modern mobility for every lifestyle. From sleek sedans to dynamic SUVs, each model delivers a tailored blend of comfort, innovation, and efficiency, backed by Changan’s commitment to intelligent engineering and design excellence.
Changan UNI-K: Intelligent luxury in SUV form
As the flagship SUV of the UNI Series, the Changan UNI-K presents an impressive fusion of futuristic design and cutting-edge technology. Its athletic profile is complemented by a frameless grille, quad exhaust outlets, and a panoramic sunroof, while a powerful 2.0 litre turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission delivers 233 hp for refined yet confident performance. Inside, the cabin is a showcase of modern luxury. Nappa leather seating, a triple-screen intelligent cockpit, and voice control create a premium, tech-forward driving experience. Advanced safety features such as Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, a 360-degree panoramic camera system, and driver fatigue monitoring ensure that safety is as intelligent as the drive itself. Ideal for those who expect excellence in every detail, the UNI-K is available starting from just OMR 173 per month.
Changan UNI-T: The bold crossover with tech at its core
Expressive in design and rich in innovation, the Changan UNI-T is a tech-driven crossover tailored for urban lifestyles. With its distinctive borderless grille, hidden door handles, quad exhausts, and 20-inch alloy wheels, the UNI-T makes a bold statement. Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine generating 175 hp and 300 Nm of torque, it is matched with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission providing a smooth yet powerful drive. Inside, the cabin feels both futuristic and functional. Drivers enjoy a 10.3-inch LCD instrument display and a matching infotainment screen with voice control, navigation, and wireless charging. Eco-leather ventilated seats, a panoramic glass roof, and a cold box in the centre armrest add comfort and convenience, while advanced safety technologies like Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Monitoring come standard. The UNI-T Sport variant builds further on this dynamic formula with a gloss black exterior kit, contrast interior accents, and a sporty rear spoiler. Whether navigating city streets or taking longer drives, the UNI-T delivers a connected and confident drive. EMI pricing starts from just OMR 127 per month.
Changan UNI-V: Sporty design meets intelligent features
Sporty yet refined, the Changan UNI-V redefines expectations for a modern sedan. Its low-slung fastback silhouette, 18-inch alloy wheels, hidden door handles, and fixed panoramic sunroof create a sleek and futuristic profile. Beneath the bonnet, a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine produces 188 hp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and an efficient 2WD system for a dynamic and athletic driving experience. The interior combines sophistication with driver-centric design. Ventilated leather seats, six-way electric adjustment for the driver and four-way for the front passenger, and rear AC vents ensure a comfortable cabin. Technology features include a 10-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment display, wireless charging, eight speakers, and integrated voice control with navigation and Apple CarPlay. Safety is robust, with automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a 360-degree HD camera system with dashboard view. With a spacious 2,750 mm wheelbase, an electric tailgate, and rear seat centre headrest, the UNI-V blends form and function with ease. With bold design and intelligent features inside and out, the Changan UNI-V is available from just OMR 130 per month.
Changan UNI-S: Everyday luxury redefined
The all-new Changan UNI-S delivers futuristic design and practicality in a sleek two-wheel-drive SUV. With sharp lines, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, it blends modern aesthetics with day-to-day usability. Under the bonnet, a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine produces 185 hp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Faux leather seats, six-way electric adjustment for the driver and four-way for the passenger, a leather multifunction steering wheel, and rear AC vents ensure relaxed journeys. Dual digital screens—a 10-inch LCD instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display—are complemented by navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a wireless charger. Safety remains a strong suit, with a full suite of airbags including front, side, and curtain coverage. Technologies like Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Jam Assist, and a 360-degree panoramic reverse camera provide intelligent support in every scenario. Additional features like remote engine start, electric trunk open, and dynamic parking assist enhance everyday convenience. Designed for drivers who seek smart value and sophisticated driving, the UNI-S offers strong capability without compromise, starting from just OMR 130 per month.
One vision, four expressions of mobility
From the flagship UNI-K to the bold UNI-T, the sleek UNI-V and the versatile UNI-S, the Changan UNI Series gives drivers the freedom to choose a vehicle that reflects their individual style without compromising on technology, performance, or safety. With segment-leading features and accessible EMI plans across the range, the UNI Series sets a new benchmark in future-ready driving.
Changan UNI-K: Intelligent luxury in SUV form
As the flagship SUV of the UNI Series, the Changan UNI-K presents an impressive fusion of futuristic design and cutting-edge technology. Its athletic profile is complemented by a frameless grille, quad exhaust outlets, and a panoramic sunroof, while a powerful 2.0 litre turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission delivers 233 hp for refined yet confident performance. Inside, the cabin is a showcase of modern luxury. Nappa leather seating, a triple-screen intelligent cockpit, and voice control create a premium, tech-forward driving experience. Advanced safety features such as Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, a 360-degree panoramic camera system, and driver fatigue monitoring ensure that safety is as intelligent as the drive itself. Ideal for those who expect excellence in every detail, the UNI-K is available starting from just OMR 173 per month.
Changan UNI-T: The bold crossover with tech at its core
Expressive in design and rich in innovation, the Changan UNI-T is a tech-driven crossover tailored for urban lifestyles. With its distinctive borderless grille, hidden door handles, quad exhausts, and 20-inch alloy wheels, the UNI-T makes a bold statement. Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine generating 175 hp and 300 Nm of torque, it is matched with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission providing a smooth yet powerful drive. Inside, the cabin feels both futuristic and functional. Drivers enjoy a 10.3-inch LCD instrument display and a matching infotainment screen with voice control, navigation, and wireless charging. Eco-leather ventilated seats, a panoramic glass roof, and a cold box in the centre armrest add comfort and convenience, while advanced safety technologies like Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Monitoring come standard. The UNI-T Sport variant builds further on this dynamic formula with a gloss black exterior kit, contrast interior accents, and a sporty rear spoiler. Whether navigating city streets or taking longer drives, the UNI-T delivers a connected and confident drive. EMI pricing starts from just OMR 127 per month.
Changan UNI-V: Sporty design meets intelligent features
Sporty yet refined, the Changan UNI-V redefines expectations for a modern sedan. Its low-slung fastback silhouette, 18-inch alloy wheels, hidden door handles, and fixed panoramic sunroof create a sleek and futuristic profile. Beneath the bonnet, a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine produces 188 hp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and an efficient 2WD system for a dynamic and athletic driving experience. The interior combines sophistication with driver-centric design. Ventilated leather seats, six-way electric adjustment for the driver and four-way for the front passenger, and rear AC vents ensure a comfortable cabin. Technology features include a 10-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment display, wireless charging, eight speakers, and integrated voice control with navigation and Apple CarPlay. Safety is robust, with automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a 360-degree HD camera system with dashboard view. With a spacious 2,750 mm wheelbase, an electric tailgate, and rear seat centre headrest, the UNI-V blends form and function with ease. With bold design and intelligent features inside and out, the Changan UNI-V is available from just OMR 130 per month.
Changan UNI-S: Everyday luxury redefined
The all-new Changan UNI-S delivers futuristic design and practicality in a sleek two-wheel-drive SUV. With sharp lines, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, it blends modern aesthetics with day-to-day usability. Under the bonnet, a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine produces 185 hp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Faux leather seats, six-way electric adjustment for the driver and four-way for the passenger, a leather multifunction steering wheel, and rear AC vents ensure relaxed journeys. Dual digital screens—a 10-inch LCD instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display—are complemented by navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a wireless charger. Safety remains a strong suit, with a full suite of airbags including front, side, and curtain coverage. Technologies like Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Jam Assist, and a 360-degree panoramic reverse camera provide intelligent support in every scenario. Additional features like remote engine start, electric trunk open, and dynamic parking assist enhance everyday convenience. Designed for drivers who seek smart value and sophisticated driving, the UNI-S offers strong capability without compromise, starting from just OMR 130 per month.
One vision, four expressions of mobility
From the flagship UNI-K to the bold UNI-T, the sleek UNI-V and the versatile UNI-S, the Changan UNI Series gives drivers the freedom to choose a vehicle that reflects their individual style without compromising on technology, performance, or safety. With segment-leading features and accessible EMI plans across the range, the UNI Series sets a new benchmark in future-ready driving.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment