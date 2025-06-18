Azerbaijan Emerges As Key Transport And Logistics Hub In Eurasia, Says Minister

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan has become one of the major transport and logistics hubs in the Eurasian region.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov, during an event titled "Multifaceted Cooperation Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkmenistan: Achievements and Prospects."

In his remarks, Sharifov emphasized that the event was dedicated to reviewing the broad cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, as well as exploring future opportunities.

“At the core of Azerbaijan's foreign policy lies strong cooperation with Central Asian countries,” he said.“Since gaining independence, our nations have developed close ties through both bilateral and multilateral formats.”

Sharifov noted that trade relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries are steadily strengthening. He highlighted the strategic role the Caspian Sea plays in facilitating the transfer of resources across the region and underlined Azerbaijan's growing strategic partnerships with these nations.

“Our relationship with Turkmenistan is built on shared historical and cultural foundations,” he added.“Just a few days ago, we marked the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. In 2017, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan signed a declaration on strategic partnership, which opened the door to cooperation across a wide range of areas.”

He also pointed to the ongoing work of the intergovernmental commission aimed at fostering collaboration in economic and humanitarian sectors.“The decisions made within this framework will further deepen our economic and cultural ties,” Sharifov said.

“Although Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan do not share a land border, the Caspian Sea serves as a natural bridge connecting our nations,” he concluded.“Today, Azerbaijan stands as one of Eurasia's leading transport and logistics centers.”