Ombudsman Symposium Participants Pay Tribute At Alley Of Honor And Alley Of Martyrs

As part of the International Symposium of Ombudsman titled “Strengthening the Rule of Law: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions”, participants paid a solemn tribute to Azerbaijan's national leaders and fallen heroes in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event, initiated by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan and dedicated to the“Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” and June 18 - Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan - brought together human rights advocates from around the world.

Delegates first visited the Alley of Honour, where they laid a wreath at the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, honouring his legacy as the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan. The memory of Zarifa Aliyeva, a renowned ophthalmologist and academician, was also respectfully commemorated.

The participants then proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs, where they honoured the memory of the country's heroes who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's freedom and sovereignty. Flowers were laid at the graves, and guests were briefed on the historical significance of the site.

The commemorative visits served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of human rights, independence, and statehood in Azerbaijan.