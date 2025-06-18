President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Ombudsmen Symposium On Rule Of Law And Human Rights

MENAFN - AzerNews) On June 18, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the International Symposium of Ombudsmen on“Strengthening the Rule of Law: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions.”

Azernews presents the address:

"Dear participants of the Symposium,

I welcome you to the opening of the International Symposium of Ombudsmen on the topic“Strengthening the Rule of Law: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions”.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the fifth anniversary of our glorious victory in the Patriotic War. On this occasion, 2025 has been declared a“Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in the Republic of Azerbaijan. June 18 is also marked as Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan. The fact that today's symposium is taking place on such significant dates not only highlights its importance, but also carries special significance in terms of bolstering and promoting the values of independence and sovereignty, democratic principles, the rule of law and human rights in Azerbaijan.

The protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms is one of the primary tasks of all states. In particular, recent global processes, geopolitical tensions, the rapid development of information technologies and the transition to digitalization necessitate the identification of new priorities in the field of human rights protection, the strengthening of human rights mechanisms, as well as the activities of national human rights institutions. In this regard, the measures taken to fully align the mandate of the ombudsman institution with international law as part of the legal and institutional reforms carried out in our country are of tremendous importance, and these measures are being continued.

One of the topics to be discussed at the symposium is related to the rights of refugees. The issue that warrants special attention in this area is the forced deportation and ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Western Azerbaijan, the territory of Armenia, starting at the beginning of the last century. After those horrific deportations, not a single Azerbaijani remained in Armenia, and the ancient historical, cultural, religious, and spiritual heritage of our people in these territories, including monuments, mosques, and cemeteries, was destroyed. Historical justice requires the peaceful and safe return of these people to their homeland. Armenia must respect the right of Azerbaijanis to return to their ancestral lands. This is an essential condition for the establishment of peace, reconciliation, and human rights in the region.

I am sure that the discussions and exchange of experience to be held at this symposium will be instrumental in protecting human rights and freedoms, promoting a culture of law, strengthening cooperation between institutions and determining future prospects for ensuring the rule of law.

Let me welcome you once again and wish your symposium great success".