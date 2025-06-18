Azerbaijani Official Condemns Soviet-Era Deportation Of Azerbaijanis From Armenia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The mass deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia during the Soviet era remains an unresolved crime that must not be erased from history, a senior Azerbaijani official declared today, Azernews reports, citing Ali Ahmadov, First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, as he said at the International Symposium of Ombudsmen.

He condemned the forced expulsions as a "state-sponsored violation of human rights and justice."

"The decisions behind these deportations were inhumane and illegal. Thousands suffered, and their descendants have a moral and legal right to demand justice," Ahmadov stated.

He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's legal institutions would continue pursuing accountability for the historical injustice.

The symposium, focused on "Strengthening the Rule of Law," highlighted global human rights challenges, with Azerbaijan reiterating its stance on historical grievances.