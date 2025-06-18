Main Gas Pipeline Blown Up In Lakki Marwat, Massive Fire Erupts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A major gas pipeline carrying supply from the Bettani Oil and Gas Field in Lakki Marwat to Punjab was blown up late last night using explosive material.

The powerful explosion triggered a massive fire, with flames leaping into the sky and heavy gas leakage reported.

According to sources, the pipeline was targeted in the Torwah 'Nala' (stream), where it runs above the ground, making it an easy target for the attackers.

Security forces rushed to the scene and launched a search operation in the area, but no arrests have been made so far.

SHO of Saddar Police Station, Qadir Khan, confirmed a surge in militant activity in the areas surrounding Wanda Amir and Achukhel.

He said the pipeline attack appears to be part of the same pattern of recent terror incidents.

Officials from the Bettani Oil and Gas Field said gas supply to Punjab was immediately suspended following the blast.

Restoration and repair work on the damaged pipeline has begun, and the field administration is in close coordination with district authorities and security agencies to ensure supply resumes as soon as possible, furthered the officials..