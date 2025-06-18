Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Serbia Bolster Relations With New Memorandum


2025-06-18 06:08:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ A signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding has been held between the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva and Serbia's ombudsperson Zoran Pašalić within the framework of the International Symposium of Ombudsmen, Trend reports.

The main purpose of signing the memorandum is to exchange experience and information between institutions in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms, strengthening institutional cooperation and conducting educational activities in areas of mutual interest.

Aliyeva noted that the signed memorandum will create conditions for further strengthening cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of both countries, more effective protection of human rights and freedoms.

