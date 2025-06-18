Israel Urges Iran's Tehran Residents To Evacuate
The IDF voiced their plans to launch airstrikes on military facilities located in those areas.
"Dear residents, for your safety and well-being, we urge you to immediately leave the designated zone in the 18th district of Tehran. By staying in that district, you are putting your lives at risk," the publication reads.
To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.
That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.
