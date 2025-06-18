Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Details Large-Scale Demining Efforts In Gazakh Region


2025-06-18 06:08:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Since April 2024, 147.3 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance as a result of demining operations in the recently liberated territories of Gazakh district, the press service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend .

During these operations, 979 anti-personnel mines, 95 anti-tank mines, and 48 unexploded military munitions were discovered and safely neutralized amid challenging terrain and heavy contamination.

As a result of the works on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the 12.7 km border line has been determined.

Thus, the territories (6.5 square kilometers) of four villages of the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili, which were taken under the control of the State Border Guard Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were returned to Azerbaijan.

