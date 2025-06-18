403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FM Begins Official Visit To Berlin For Bilateral Talks
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 18 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi has commenced an official visit to Berlin, where he is scheduled to hold talks with German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann David Wadephul.
The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral relations between Jordan and Germany, and will include discussions on key developments in the Middle East.
Amman, June 18 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi has commenced an official visit to Berlin, where he is scheduled to hold talks with German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann David Wadephul.
The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral relations between Jordan and Germany, and will include discussions on key developments in the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment