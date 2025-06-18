FM Begins Official Visit To Berlin For Bilateral Talks

Amman, June 18 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi has commenced an official visit to Berlin, where he is scheduled to hold talks with German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann David Wadephul.The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral relations between Jordan and Germany, and will include discussions on key developments in the Middle East.

