NCSCM Enhances National Resilience Through Centralized Crisis Management

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 18 (Petra) -- The National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) has established itself as a vital institution in Jordan's national framework for emergency preparedness and response. Operating under sustained royal supervision, the center serves as the central coordination platform that enables the country to effectively manage crises and unforeseen challenges through strategic planning and unified action.Founded in 2005 following royal directives and becoming fully operational in 2008, the center was created in response to the urgent need for a centralized body to oversee the nation's crisis management efforts. It consolidates the work of various security agencies, government bodies, and civil defense units, ensuring a streamlined, professional approach to managing emergencies and disasters.Ahmad Naimat, director of the center's media response unit, explained that the NCSCM continuously monitors national and regional developments. When threats escalate toward crisis levels, the center activates its emergency protocols and leads the coordinated national response.The center's work has enjoyed ongoing support from King Abdullah II, who regularly reviews its strategies and emphasizes the importance of readiness. The NCSCM's board of directors is chaired by the Prime Minister and includes senior officials from the armed forces, public security, intelligence services, the Ministry of Interior, and other key government sectors.Retired Major General Talal Bani Melhem highlighted the center's reputation as a regional and international model due to its advanced capabilities and skilled personnel. He pointed to the center's crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, where it executed a pre-planned, multi-scenario response that effectively limited the crisis's impact. The center also managed responses to severe weather events and coordinated national emergency drills to strengthen overall preparedness.Ongoing improvements at the center include enhancing early warning systems, conducting joint training exercises, and adopting international best practices to ensure operational continuity and protect citizens and assets during crises.Looking forward, Bani Melhem identified cybersecurity threats and developments in artificial intelligence as significant future challenges, underscoring the need for continued investment in technological infrastructure and expert human resources to maintain Jordan's proactive stance.Security analyst Muwafaq Kamal noted that the center has transformed emergency management in Jordan from an ad hoc "reaction" approach to a methodical, evidence-based process. The center's focus on scenario analysis, training, and building a culture of preparedness has strengthened national resilience.Kamal emphasized the importance of sustained support and resources to keep the NCSCM fully capable of meeting any future emergencies while maintaining cooperation with international partners.The National Center for Security and Crisis Management stands as a clear reflection of Jordan's commitment to organized, strategic crisis governance. It embodies a comprehensive, forward-looking vision that prioritizes safeguarding public safety and national stability through well-coordinated and professional crisis management.