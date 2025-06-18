403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Senate President Calls For Enhanced Jordanian-Bulgarian Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 18 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez on Wednesday underscored the need to deepen Jordanian-Bulgarian relations across political, economic, investment, and parliamentary domains, in a manner that advances the mutual interests of both countries.
During a meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan Metin Kazak at the Senate, Fayez commended the strength of ties, which are grounded in mutual respect, active cooperation, and shared positions on key international issues particularly the preference for political solutions to disputes and conflicts.
The two sides also discussed regional developments, with Fayez emphasizing the urgent need to end the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. The talks further touched on the implications of the ongoing war between Iran and Israel on international peace and stability.
Amman, June 18 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez on Wednesday underscored the need to deepen Jordanian-Bulgarian relations across political, economic, investment, and parliamentary domains, in a manner that advances the mutual interests of both countries.
During a meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan Metin Kazak at the Senate, Fayez commended the strength of ties, which are grounded in mutual respect, active cooperation, and shared positions on key international issues particularly the preference for political solutions to disputes and conflicts.
The two sides also discussed regional developments, with Fayez emphasizing the urgent need to end the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. The talks further touched on the implications of the ongoing war between Iran and Israel on international peace and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment