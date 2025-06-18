Senate President Calls For Enhanced Jordanian-Bulgarian Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 18 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez on Wednesday underscored the need to deepen Jordanian-Bulgarian relations across political, economic, investment, and parliamentary domains, in a manner that advances the mutual interests of both countries.During a meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan Metin Kazak at the Senate, Fayez commended the strength of ties, which are grounded in mutual respect, active cooperation, and shared positions on key international issues particularly the preference for political solutions to disputes and conflicts.The two sides also discussed regional developments, with Fayez emphasizing the urgent need to end the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. The talks further touched on the implications of the ongoing war between Iran and Israel on international peace and stability.