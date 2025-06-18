Acota Investments Limited Highlights UBS Analysts' Confidence In Starbucks' CEO And Turnaround Plan
Acota Investments Limited, a leading investment advisory firm, today released a comprehensive analysis spotlighting UBS analysts' renewed confidence in Starbucks Corporation's (NASDAQ: SBUX) new CEO Brian Niccol and his“Back to Starbucks” turnaround strategy. UBS raised their price target from $85 to $95, while maintaining a Neutral rating-a sign of measured optimism for the global coffee giant.
Analyst Viewpoint & Strategic Insights
UBS analysts praised Niccol's track record-most notably his prior success reviving Chipotle after a food safety crisis-as a strong indicator of his capacity to revitalize Starbucks. UBS emphasized key elements of the strategy, including operational improvements, menu innovation, enhanced customer experience, and targeted marketing initiatives. They believe these efforts could gradually boost store traffic and stabilize performance.
Their updated price target of $95 slightly exceeds the consensus estimates, reflecting incremental confidence in the company's direction while maintaining a cautious stance. Mobile app upgrades, assistant store managers, and leadership-level employee engagement were among the tactical moves acknowledged by analysts as foundational for sustainable progress.
Consumer Response & Challenges Ahead
Consumer surveys tracked by UBS indicate a modest uptick in planned Starbucks visits in 2025, though price perceptions remain a barrier. Over 70% of respondents cited cost concerns-especially among high-income segments, where only 3% believed Starbucks offered good value. While UBS doesn't expect steep price cuts, it believes improvements in service and store ambiance could enhance value perception.
Market Performance Post-Announcement
Following the announcement, Starbucks shares saw a modest rise-aligning with UBS's neutral to cautiously optimistic outlook. The charts show early momentum, though analysts warn that any meaningful improvement may take time due to cautious consumer behavior and macroeconomic pressures.
Legal Disclaimer:
