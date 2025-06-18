CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size To Reach USD 30,777.6 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 17, 2025 1:40 am - The CAR T-Cell Therapy market, valued at USD 4,557.5 million in 2024, is expected to register robust revenue CAGR of 26.9%. Request free copy of this report:

June 17, 2025 - The rising incidence of cancer is a major factor driving revenue growth in the CAR T-cell therapy market. According to the American Cancer Society, one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma approximately every three minutes. In 2024, it is projected that around 187,740 individuals in the U.S. will be diagnosed with one of these blood cancers. These cases are expected to represent about 9.4% of the estimated 2,001,140 new cancer diagnoses in the country for the year.

In January 2025, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited, a company focused on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies for both hematologic cancers and solid tumors, announced a partnership with an investment fund managed by Zhuhai Hengqin SB Xinchuang Equity Investment Management Enterprise. As part of this collaboration, both parties will jointly invest in UCARsgen Biotech Limited, a China-based biotech company committed to advancing allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for the treatment of blood cancers.

The high cost of treatment is a major factor hindering market growth. While Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy has shown remarkable effectiveness in treating various blood cancers, its extremely high price makes it unaffordable in many parts of the world. Over the past two decades, drug prices have surged significantly both in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S., the median launch price for cancer therapies now exceeds USD 155,000 per year. Among the most expensive treatments available are cellular and gene therapies.

Segments market overview and growth Insights

Based on the antigen type, the CAR T-Cell Therapy market is segmented into CD19, BCMA, CD22, CD20, and others. The CD19 segment held the largest market share in 2024. CD19 is a surface protein found on B cells throughout their development, making it widely expressed in nearly all B-cell cancers, such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and various types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Due to its consistent expression and specificity to the B-cell lineage, CD19 serves as an attractive target for CAR T-cell therapies. CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapies represent the most advanced form of engineered T-cell treatments currently being explored for B-cell malignancies.

Regional market overview and growth insights

North America held the largest market share in the CAR T-Cell Therapy market in 2024, driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, rising demand for personalized medicine, and technological advancements of CAR T-cell therapies. In November 2024, Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on next-generation targeted genetic therapies, entered a strategic collaboration with Novartis to discover and develop in vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies. This partnership will integrate Vyriad's targeted lentiviral vector platform with Novartis' expertise in cell therapy innovation. Together, the companies will work to identify and advance in vivo CAR-T therapy candidates, which Novartis will lead into clinical development.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors

The CAR T-Cell Therapy market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the CAR T-Cell Therapy market report are:

oBristol-Myers Squibb

oImmatics

oGSK

oPfizer

oOncoTherapy Science

oJohnson & Johnson

oBioNTech

oGilead Sciences

oMerck & Co., Inc.

oAllogene Therapeutics

oAnixa Biosciences

oAutolus Therapeutics

oCartesian Therapeutics Inc

oNovartis AG

oCARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

CellFE: In January 2025, CellFE, a pioneer in non-viral gene editing technology, has announced the release of its much-anticipated CellFE T-Rest ("Resting T Cell Kit"). This groundbreaking transfection media product is the first of its kind designed specifically for workflows involving resting (quiescent) T cells. T-Rest enables a fully optimized gene editing process using resting T cells as the initial material, presenting a new approach for cell therapy developers to create therapies that are both safer and more effective than those produced through conventional methods.

Alloy Therapeutics: In October 2024, AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc, a prominent clinical-stage cell therapy company developing both autologous and allogeneic switchable CAR-T therapies, has announced the successful completion of a USD 112 million Series B funding round. The round was led by global life sciences investor Novo Holdings, with participation from new investors including F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads Ventures Japan, Piper Heartland Healthcare Capital, and NYBC Ventures. Founding investor Blackstone Life Sciences also took part in the financing.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented CAR T-Cell Therapy market based on type, antigen type, therapy type, application, and end-use:

.Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oKymriah

oYescarta

oTecartus

oAbecma

oCarvykti

oOthers

.Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oCD19

oBCMA

oCD22

oCD20

oOthers

.Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oAutologous CAR T-cell Therapy

oAllogeneic CAR T-cell Therapy

.Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oLeukemia

oLymphoma

oMultiple Myleoma

oAutoimmune Disorders

oOthers

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oHospitals & Cancer Treatment Centers

oAcademic & Research Institutes

oPharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

