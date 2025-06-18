Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured By Renowned Music Company For Championing Indian Art, Culture, And Music Globally


2025-06-18 06:05:04
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a grand recognition of his lifelong commitment to the promotion of Indian art and culture, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an internationally acclaimed media icon, educationist, and cultural ambassador, was felicitated by a prestigious music company for his exceptional efforts in taking Indian music to the global stage.

Over the years, Dr. Marwah has been instrumental in creating powerful platforms for cultural exchange, where Indian classical, folk, and contemporary music have been celebrated across continents. Through the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television), he has actively promoted thousands of music-based events, nurturing emerging talent and connecting Indian artists with international audiences.

The citation presented by the music company highlighted Dr. Marwah's visionary leadership in blending traditional Indian music with global rhythms through festivals, concerts, radio and TV programming, and academic collaborations. His initiatives have successfully introduced Indian musical heritage to over 156 countries, earning respect and admiration for the nation's cultural richness.

Dr. Marwah, while accepting the honour, expressed his gratitude and reiterated his mission to keep India's artistic legacy alive.“Music is a universal language that transcends borders. Promoting Indian music worldwide is not just a passion-it's a responsibility we owe to our heritage and the generations to come,” he remarked.

