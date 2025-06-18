403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured By Renowned Music Company For Championing Indian Art, Culture, And Music Globally
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a grand recognition of his lifelong commitment to the promotion of Indian art and culture, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an internationally acclaimed media icon, educationist, and cultural ambassador, was felicitated by a prestigious music company for his exceptional efforts in taking Indian music to the global stage.
Over the years, Dr. Marwah has been instrumental in creating powerful platforms for cultural exchange, where Indian classical, folk, and contemporary music have been celebrated across continents. Through the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television), he has actively promoted thousands of music-based events, nurturing emerging talent and connecting Indian artists with international audiences.
The citation presented by the music company highlighted Dr. Marwah's visionary leadership in blending traditional Indian music with global rhythms through festivals, concerts, radio and TV programming, and academic collaborations. His initiatives have successfully introduced Indian musical heritage to over 156 countries, earning respect and admiration for the nation's cultural richness.
Dr. Marwah, while accepting the honour, expressed his gratitude and reiterated his mission to keep India's artistic legacy alive.“Music is a universal language that transcends borders. Promoting Indian music worldwide is not just a passion-it's a responsibility we owe to our heritage and the generations to come,” he remarked.
Over the years, Dr. Marwah has been instrumental in creating powerful platforms for cultural exchange, where Indian classical, folk, and contemporary music have been celebrated across continents. Through the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television), he has actively promoted thousands of music-based events, nurturing emerging talent and connecting Indian artists with international audiences.
The citation presented by the music company highlighted Dr. Marwah's visionary leadership in blending traditional Indian music with global rhythms through festivals, concerts, radio and TV programming, and academic collaborations. His initiatives have successfully introduced Indian musical heritage to over 156 countries, earning respect and admiration for the nation's cultural richness.
Dr. Marwah, while accepting the honour, expressed his gratitude and reiterated his mission to keep India's artistic legacy alive.“Music is a universal language that transcends borders. Promoting Indian music worldwide is not just a passion-it's a responsibility we owe to our heritage and the generations to come,” he remarked.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment