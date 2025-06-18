Amir Receives Kuwaiti Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning, HE Khaled bin Badr Al Mutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, to greet His Highness on the occasion of the end of his term in the country.

His Highness the Amir awarded the Kuwaiti ambassador the Al Wajbah Medal, in appreciation of his role in contributing to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, wishing him success in the tasks that will be entrusted to him in the future, and for relations to further develop and grow.

For his part, His Excellency the Kuwaiti Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.