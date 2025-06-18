HMC Performs Magnetic Anastomosis Surgery For Obesity Patients

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a groundbreaking medical achievement, one of the first of its kind in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, a surgical team at Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) National Bariatric Center has successfully performed two advanced modified duodenal switch procedures using magnetic anastomosis technology. The surgeries were conducted on two patients in their thirties who had previously undergone bariatric surgery, but experienced excessive weight regain. Both procedures were performed at HMC's Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital by a specialized medical team, underscoring HMC's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovations in bariatric surgery.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwari, Director of HMC's National Bariatric Center, said:“The new technique, known as the Magnet Anastomosis System and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), uses medical magnets to safely and accurately connect parts of the small intestine without the need for surgical stapling or sutures. This method helps reduce the risks of leakage and bleeding, accelerates tissue healing, shortens operative time, and minimizes the risk for postoperative complications. It also eliminates the need for permanent metal implants in the body, which contributes to further enhancing patient safety. The introduction of this innovative surgical technology reflects HMC's commitment to delivering advanced treatments that meet the highest international standards.”

“The two patients had previously undergone traditional bariatric procedures but faced challenges in maintaining their weight loss, which required a more advanced surgical intervention.

“The magnetic anastomosis technology was used as a safe and effective treatment option, with initial results showing promising responses and improved health outcomes. Modified duodenal switch surgery is considered one of the most effective procedures for weight loss in patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 50, or in those who did not achieve satisfactory results with other procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy, as well as patients with type 2 diabetes,” added Dr. Al Kuwari.

Dr. Moataz Basha, Senior Consultant Bariatric and Robotic Surgery at HMC, said:“This innovative technique significantly simplified the surgical procedure, especially during the delicate stage of creating intestinal connections, which is traditionally one of the most complex steps. The new technique uses two small medical magnets, each with a diameter of no more than 4cm. The first magnet is swallowed orally by the patient and monitored via radiographic imaging to confirm its arrival in the small intestine. At a later stage, under anesthesia, the second magnet is introduced with a minor surgical procedure. The two magnets are aligned and connected via imaging, which results in a natural digestive connection being formed without the traditional but more invasive surgical intervention. The magnets naturally exit the body after approximately three weeks, requiring no additional procedures.”

Dr. Basha emphasized that this surgical achievement highlights the expertise of HMC's medical teams and reinforces the Corporation's position as a leading regional center in the field of bariatric surgery.