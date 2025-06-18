403
N. Korea's Leader Vows Full Commitment to Russia Partnership Deal
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised to “honestly implement” the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, according to a local news outlet on Wednesday.
During a meeting with Russian security chief Sergey Shoygu in Pyongyang on Tuesday, Kim reiterated Pyongyang’s firm and unconditional backing for Russia in protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and upholding international justice against what he described as the “imperialist moves of hegemony.”
Following the June 2024 signing of the partnership agreement by Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to support Russia’s conflict efforts in Ukraine. This pact mandates military aid if either nation faces aggression from a third party.
The discussions between Kim and Shoygu included approval of “some ideas and plans for conveying long the heroic feats displayed by soldiers of units of the Korean People's Army in the operations for liberating the Kursk area,” according to the news agency.
This meeting marked Shoygu’s second visit to Pyongyang in under two weeks, his previous trip taking place on June 4 as the pact’s first anniversary approaches.
Shoygu revealed that North Korea will send a total of 6,000 personnel to Russia, comprising 1,000 combat engineers and 5,000 military builders, to assist with mine clearance and infrastructure rebuilding in the strategically significant Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.
He further specified that two brigades of 5,000 military construction workers will focus on repairing war-damaged infrastructure.
Kim “confirmed” the treaty’s terms with Russia, accepted “relevant plans,” and engaged in detailed talks on necessary cooperative measures, the news agency statement added.
Meanwhile, South Korea expressed strong “concern” on Wednesday regarding North Korea’s deployment of 6,000 armed forces to Russia, calling it a “clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions,” according to a news outlet.
“We express deep concern over the continuing illegal cooperation between North Korea and Russia,” a Foreign Ministry official in Seoul stated. “We urge the North to stop such actions immediately.”
