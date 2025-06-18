Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Pledges USD20M Financial Aid to UNRWA

Qatar Pledges USD20M Financial Aid to UNRWA


2025-06-18 05:52:09
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Qatar declared a $20 million financial pledge to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), aiming to strengthen humanitarian efforts in the region.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in an official statement that a formal agreement was signed between the Qatar Fund for Development, a state-run entity, and UNRWA. This deal secures an annual donation of $10 million for both 2025 and 2026 to sustain the UN agency’s crucial work.

This commitment builds on Qatar’s prior assistance, having already contributed $18 million to UNRWA during 2023 and 2024.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that an additional $20 million was designated in 2024 specifically to meet UNRWA’s urgent operational needs amid a noticeable drop in global funding support.

Qatar’s consistent financial backing comes at a critical time as UNRWA grapples with diminished international resources, underscoring the nation’s pivotal role in aiding Palestinian refugees.

MENAFN18062025000045017169ID1109689542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search