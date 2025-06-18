403
U.S. Embassy in Israel Announces Closure
(MENAFN) The United States Embassy in Israel announced it will remain closed from Wednesday through Friday due to escalating security concerns, according to a statement released by the State Department on Tuesday.
The closure affects not only the main embassy but also the Consular Sections located in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the department clarified in a post on X.
In addition, the embassy has instructed all U.S. government personnel and their families residing in or near embassy grounds to stay indoors and maintain shelter in place protocols "until further notice," underscoring the severity of the current situation.
These heightened security measures come in the wake of intensified regional conflict that began last Friday. The Israeli military carried out airstrikes targeting several locations inside Iran, including critical military and nuclear infrastructure. This aggressive move has triggered retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran, further deepening tensions in the volatile Middle East region.
The U.S. State Department continues to monitor the rapidly evolving circumstances closely, emphasizing the importance of safety for American staff and citizens amid the unfolding crisis.
