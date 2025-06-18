Boston Globe Media Celebrates Prestigious Journalism Award Wins Across The Organization

Recent accolades include four New England Emmy® Awards, three Scripps Howard Journalism Awards, an INMA Global Media Award, and a National City and Regional Magazine Award

BOSTON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media is proud to recognize notable and award-winning work across several brands in its media portfolio, including The Boston Globe, STAT, The B-Side, and Boston magazine.

"At a time when journalism is so vital, it's a true joy for so many of our teams across Boston Globe Media to be recognized and celebrated for their remarkable work, impactful stories, and commitment to holding people and organizations accountable," said Linda Henry , CEO of Boston Globe Media. "The talented editors, producers, and journalists responsible for this work are dedicated to serving our community in the region and to setting a nationwide industry standard of excellence."

The Boston Globe was awarded three New England Emmy® Awards , underscoring the newsroom's commitment to amplifying its renowned journalism through video innovation. Winning entries were recognized in the categories of Societal Concerns-News for a short-form video by Olivia Yarvis and Janelle Nanos titled "Anxious? Lonely? Disconnected? Blame the post-pandemic 'human doom loop .'" The Globe received top prize in the News Promotion category for "Why didn't anyone stop the Lewiston shooter? " by Randy Vazquez and Tim Rasmussen. The former Boston Globe Today show won in the category of Politics and Government for "Breaking Down the Ballot Questions " with more than 10 individuals listed, including James Pindell, host and Globe political reporter.

Boston Globe Media also celebrated an Emmy® win in the Societal Concerns - Long Form Content category for the documentary "Bearing Witness: A Name & A Voice " which was executive produced by Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Henry in collaboration with Anthem Multimedia and featured former and current members of the Globe team sharing the critical importance of accountability and investigative journalism.

The Globe Spotlight team's investigation of Steward Health Care was named the recipient of a Scripps Howard Journalism Award for Best-in-the-Nation Business/Financial reporting. The Scripps Howard is considered one of the country's top journalism competitions, honoring work across visual, audio, digital, and print platforms. In addition, the Globe's coverage of the Sandra Birchmore case was a finalist in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting, and the team behind Massachusetts Legislature State Secrets earned a finalist placement in the category of Distinguished Service to the First Amendment. It's the second straight year the Spotlight newsroom has taken home a Scripps Howard. Last year, the Murder in Boston podcast won an award for Excellence in Audio Storytelling.

STAT received two Scripps Howard Journalism Awards for "Health Care's Colossus ": The Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting, the Ursula and Gilbert Farfel Prize and the Impact Award, the highest honor amongst all award recipients. The judges noted that STAT's examination of UnitedHealth "stood out" by "combining old-fashioned shoe leather reporting and cutting-edge data analysis" to show how the company profited at the expense of patients, prompting legislative reform.

The B-Side took home first place at the International News Media Association (INMA) 2025 Global Media Awards in New York, winning in the regional category of Best Initiative to Bolster Next-Generation Readership. The international winners announced in all categories were awarded for innovation and forward thinking in a variety of industry topics, including digital features, subscriptions, and artificial intelligence. The B-Side team was recognized for its ambitious multiplatform strategy, which has delivered the journalism of Boston Globe Media brands to a young Boston audience through a daily newsletter and social media.

Boston magazine won the General Excellence award for the largest circulation division at the 40th annual National City and Regional Magazine Awards (CRMA) competition at CRMA's annual conference in Denver. Judges shared that "You can feel the ambition, energy and love for Boston on every page." The magazine also won first in the category of Feature Design for "A Nuts-and-Bolts Guide to Boston's AI Revolution" and received top honors for the best Food or Dining Section with "Beacon ."

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe , Boston , STAT , Globe Opinion , The B-Side , Boston magazin , Globe Events , Studio/B , and Globe Publishing Services.

