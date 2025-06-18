ROCKWOOL A/S Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
|Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,241,500
|354,647,646
|11 June 2025
|10,000
|311.49
|3,114,900
|12 June 2025
|11,000
|310.94
|3,420,340
|13 June 2025
|15,000
|297.57
|4,463,550
|16 June 2025
|16,000
|299.31
|4,788,960
|17 June 2025
|17,000
|296.80
|5,045,600
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,310,500
|375,480,996
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,757,356 B shares corresponding to 0.83 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 June 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
-
SE-2025-39_EN
SE-2025-39_Transactions B shares
