Losartan Potassium Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient API Market Report 2025 Growth & Competitive Advantage

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Losartan Potassium Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient API market has witnessed substantial growth over recent years. The market size, which stood at $1.75 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $1.87 billion in 2025, hinting at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. Factors attributing to this growth include the growing adoption of antihypertensive drugs, increasing incidence of lifestyle-related disorders, rising awareness about cardiovascular health, expanding healthcare expenditure worldwide, and a growing demand for affordable generic medications.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Losartan Potassium Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient API Market Size?

In the coming years, the losartan potassium API market size is expected to see even stronger growth. By 2029, the market size is forecasted to reach $2.44 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%. The key factors driving this forecasted growth include an expanding patient pool with chronic illnesses, a growing focus on preventive cardiovascular care, increasing penetration of healthcare services in emerging markets, advancements in drug formulation technologies, and increased government initiatives promoting generic drugs. Significant trends to watch in the forecast period include advancements in manufacturing processes, development of advanced drug delivery systems, pediatric-friendly formulations, innovation in packaging for extended shelf life, and development of combination therapies with losartan.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Losartan Potassium Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient API Market?

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of hypertension is set to fuel the growth of the losartan potassium active pharmaceutical ingredient API market. Hypertension is a condition characterized by persistently high blood pressure, which increases the likelihood of heart disease, stroke, and other serious health complications. The growing incidence of hypertension is closely tied to diets rich in salt and processed foods. These diets lead to fluid retention and increased heart strain. Losartan potassium contributes to controlling hypertension by blocking angiotensin II, a hormone that narrows blood vessels. This action helps relax and widen the vessels, thereby lowering blood pressure and easing the heart's workload.

For instance, in January 2024, according to the American Heart Association, a US-based nonprofit organization, there were 131,454 deaths primarily linked to high blood pressure in 2022, an increase from 124,508 deaths in 2021. This rising prevalence of hypertension underlines the need for effective treatment options, further propelling the growth of the losartan potassium active pharmaceutical ingredient API market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Losartan Potassium Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient API Market?

Major companies operating in the Losartan Potassium Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient API market include companies like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, IPCA Laboratories Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Granules India Limited, Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, Unichem Laboratories Ltd, Global Pharma Tek, Hetero Drugs Ltd, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Wellona Pharma, Atom pharma, Sinoway Industrial Co. Ltd, and Cerata Pharmaceuticals LLP.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Losartan Potassium Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient API Market?

An emerging trend in the losartan potassium API market is the focus of major companies on developing innovative products and gaining approvals, such as for losartan potassium oral suspension to enhance patient compliance and expand therapeutic applications. For instance, in March 2025, Scienture Holdings Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, received Food and Drug Administration FDA approval for its new product, Arbli. Arbli is a ready-to-use liquid formulation designed to reduce stroke risk in hypertensive patients with left ventricular hypertrophy, and treat diabetic nephropathy in type 2 diabetes patients.

How Is The Losartan Potassium Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient API Market Segmented?

Market segmentation of the losartan potassium active pharmaceutical ingredient API market sectors -

1 By Product Type: Tablet, Capsule, Other Product Types

2 By Production Method: Synthetic Route, Biotechnological Process, Continuous Flow Production

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4 By Application: Hypertension, Heart Failure, Chronic Kidney Diseases, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Pharmaceutical Companies

What Are The Regional Insights In The Losartan Potassium Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient API Market?

Notably, North America was the largest region in the losartan potassium active pharmaceutical ingredient API market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming period.

