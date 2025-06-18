The Losartan Global Market To Reach $1.79 Billion By 2029 With A CAGR Of 4.6%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Losartan Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Losartan market size which has been on a steady growth curve, is set to grow from $1.44 billion in 2024 to $1.50 billion in 2025. This reflects a respectable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the aging population, spiking healthcare expenses, a rise in cases of diabetic nephropathy, increasing consciousness about blood pressure management, and the increased adoption of generic ARBs.

Is the Losartan Market Forecasting More Growth?

The losartan market size forecasts considerable growth in the future, expected to reach $1.79 billion in 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate CAGR of 4.6%. Forecasted growth can be attributed to the rising demand for cost-effective antihypertensive drugs, a growing focus on preventive healthcare, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, expansion of healthcare access in emerging markets, and the continued launch of generic formulations. This period will witness major trends like advancements in drug delivery systems, development of fixed-dose combination therapies, innovations in formulation technologies, advanced manufacturing processes, and developing personalized medicine approaches.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



Is Hypertension Driving the Losartan Market?

Hypertension, characterized by persistently high blood pressure, is becoming increasingly common. It can enhance the likelihood of heart disease, stroke, and other severe health complications. Diets rich in salt and processed foods contribute to hypertension, causing fluid retention and increased strain on the heart. This growing incidence is driving the losartan market whose drugs effectively control hypertension by blocking angiotensin II, a hormone that narrows blood vessels, which helps relax, widen vessels, lower blood pressure, and ease the heart's workload. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, deaths linked to high blood pressure increased from 124,508 in 2021 to 131,454 in 2022.

What Are the Major Players in the Losartan Market?

Major players operating in the losartan market include Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., Global Pharma Tek, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Wellona Pharma, JPM Pharma & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Are Innovative Products Influencing the Losartan Market?

Companies in the losartan market are focusing on developing innovative products and acquiring approvals, like the losartan potassium oral suspension. This improves patient compliance and widens therapeutic applications. For instance, in March 2025, Scienture Holdings Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, received Food and Drug Administration FDA approval for Arbli. It is a ready-to-use liquid formulation with applications in hypertension, stroke risk reduction in hypertensive patients with left ventricular hypertrophy, and diabetic nephropathy in type 2 diabetes patients.

In What Segments Is the Losartan Market Distributed?

The losartan market is segmented by dosage into tablet, powder, and suspension; by source into contract manufacturing organizations and in-house; by distribution channel into online and offline; by application into hypertension, stroke, diabetic nephropathy, and other applications; and by end-user into adult and pediatric. Further, the sub-segments are classified by tablet into 25 milligrams mg, 50 milligrams mg, and 100 milligrams mg; by powder into 25 milligrams mg, 50 milligrams mg, and 100 milligrams mg; by suspension into 5 milligrams mg per 5 milliliters mL, 10 milligrams mg per 5 milliliters mL, and 25 milligrams mg per 5 milliliters mL.

What is the Regional Coverage of the Losartan Market?

Though North America was the largest region in the losartan market in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025



Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2025



Ocular Hypertension Treatment Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets that include in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.