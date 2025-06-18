Rapid Growth In Liver Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Anticipated To Reach $5.50 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Liver Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The liver cancer therapeutics market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors like rising healthcare expenditure globally, expanding health insurance coverage in developing countries, and increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes. The market is projected to surge from $2.52 billion in 2024 to $2.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.1%.

What Are The Projections For The Future Growth Of The Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market ?

Rapid growth is expected in the liver cancer therapeutics market in the few next years, as it is projected to reach $5.50 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.8%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the rising global incidence of liver cancer, high prevalence of hepatitis B and C infections, increase in alcohol-related liver disease, and growing adoption of immunotherapy approaches.

What's Driving The Growth In The Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market?

A prominent driver in the growth of the liver cancer therapeutics market is the surge in the incidence of hepatitis B infections, a viral disease primarily affecting the liver and contributing to both short-term acute and long-term chronic health complications, including liver cancer. The virus, often spread through the sharing of contaminated needles and syringes, leads to persistent liver inflammation and cellular damage, significantly increasing the risk of malignant liver conditions over time.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market?

Major companies operating within this liver cancer therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Bayer AG, among others. These players, along with companies like Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca PLC, are focusing on developing innovative therapies like prescription immunotherapy medications, aiming to provide long-lasting effects and combat diseases like cancer and chronic infections.

How Is The Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmented?

The liver cancer therapeutics market report details segmentation by type, therapy type, distribution channel type, and end-users. Subsegments are also included, offering a detailed breakdown in relation to hepatocellular carcinoma, cholangiocarcinoma, hepatoblastoma, and other types.

What Does The Regional Breakdown Look Like For The Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market?

North America represented the largest region in the liver cancer therapeutics market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Additional areas covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

